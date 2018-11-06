VOTE 2018 RESULTS: Republican US Congressman Ralph Norman wins re-election

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – The Associated Press has called the race for South Carolina’s 5th district race for the US House of Representatives.

Congressman Ralph Norman is the projected winner, defeating democrat Archie Parnell.

According to SCvotes.org, with about 190,000 ballots counted, Norman had 56 percent of the votes.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 5 88.4% precincts reporting