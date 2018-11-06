VOTE 2018 RESULTS: State Superintendent will remain elected position

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A constitutional amendment question on the 2018 ballot that would change the State Superintendent position to a Governor appointment has been rejected by South Carolina voters.

The position of State Superintendent will remain an elected position.

Voters voted “No” overwhelmingly Tuesday (11/6) night. According to SCvotes.org, with about 571,000 ballots counted and over 1,000 precincts reporting, the “no” votes were winning with 60 percent of the votes.