VOTE 2018 RESULTS: US Rep. Jim Clyburn wins re-election
COLUMBIA, SC (AP,WOLO) – The Associated Press has called South Carolina’s 6th district race for the US House of Representatives.
Incumbent Democrat Congressman Jim Clyburn has been re-elected over his Republican challenger Gerhard Gressmann.
According to SCvotes.org, with 24,383 ballots counted, Clyburn had 71 percent of the votes.
Clyburn is the state’s longest-serving congressman, having now been elected to his 14th term.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 6
-
Jim Clyburn D
71.5%
17,405
-
Gerhard Gressmann R
26.4%
6,419
-
Bryan Pugh G
2.2%
532
