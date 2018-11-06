VOTE 2018 RESULTS: US Rep. Jim Clyburn wins re-election

COLUMBIA, SC (AP,WOLO) – The Associated Press has called South Carolina’s 6th district race for the US House of Representatives.

Incumbent Democrat Congressman Jim Clyburn has been re-elected over his Republican challenger Gerhard Gressmann.

According to SCvotes.org, with 24,383 ballots counted, Clyburn had 71 percent of the votes.

Clyburn is the state’s longest-serving congressman, having now been elected to his 14th term.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 6