SC man votes shirtlees after being told he can’t wear a Trump tshirt

Murrells Inlet, S.C. (WOLO) – A man decided to vote shirtless in Murrells Inlet after he was told he couldn’t wear a Donald Trump t-shirt at the poll.

A bystander said the man took the shirt off, voted, then came out and put it back on.

A South Carolina Election Commission spokesman said it was all a mistake, and the shirt did not violate voting guidelines.

The spokesperson said voters are not allowed to have campaign materials for candidates in the election being voted on at the polls.

