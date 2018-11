Blue Cross Blue Shield to lay off nearly 250 SC employees

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO) – Blue Cross Blue Shield says it’s laying off close to 250 employees.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the layoffs take affect Wednesday (11/7) for those who work at PGBA, a subsidiary of the insurance provider.

PGBA has offices in Surfside Beach and Florence.

Employees were notified of the layoffs back in August.