Firefighters honored for saving RNE Quarterback’s life

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Tuesday night, 11 City of Columbia Firefighters were honored with a Light Award from the City Manager’s Office for saving the life of Richland Northeast High School quarterback, Josh Boyd.

On Oct. 10, the group of firemen were playing a pick-up game of basketball at a local gym when Boyd collapsed, suffering a heart attack.

The firemen performed CPR until help arrived. Josh Boyd’s family was in attendance and stood to thank the first responders.