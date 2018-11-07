Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford nominated for Broyles Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford has been nominated for the 2018 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today.

The 53 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 130 Division One programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

A 19-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, along with a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2018 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 4, at the Marriott Hotel.

This year marks the third time the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has presented the award. Proceeds from the 2018 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide education, support, and resources to Alzheimer’s caregivers.