Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to Session’s resignation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement today regarding Session’s resignation.

Senator Graham says quote, “Jeff Sessions served our Nation well and honorably as Attorney General.

He has dedicated his whole life to conservatism and upholding the rule of law. “I look forward to working with President Trump to find a confirmable, worthy successor so that we can start a new chapter at the Department of Justice and deal with both the opportunities and challenges our nation faces. “as to me, I will be part of a larger Republican majority in the united states senate — working with the President and my Republican and Democratic colleagues to make America safer and more prosperous.”