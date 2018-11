Spartanburg deputy shoots and kills man carrying an Axe

Spartanburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Spartanburg County Deputies say they were responding to a domestic disturbance when they encountered a man acting erratically and aggressively.

Investigators say the man charged at deputies with an ax and refused to put it down. Authorities say one of the deputies fired a single shot at the suspect who later died at a hospital.

No deputies were injured, and SLED is investigating.