WATCH: Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley on finishing season with over .500 record in SEC

Mike Gillespie,

The Gamecocks have only finished with back-to-back seasons with winning records in the SEC three times in school history. On Saturday, USC could make it a fourth.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Share

Related

Clemson stays at #2 in latest College Football Pla...
WATCH: Frank Martin descibes emotions playing son,...
SC State dominates home-opener against Brevard
Clemson wins 34th-straight season-pener; tops The ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android