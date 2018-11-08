Automotive industry supplier bringing jobs to Orangeburg

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – A supplier to the automotive industry is locating new operations in Orangeburg County.

Gnotec is establishing operations in a 30 thousand square foot production facility to create 78 new jobs.

The company specializes in the engineering and manufacturing of components in automotive and commercial vehicles.

Gnotec has invested 5.9 million dollars into the existing facility. Hiring is expected to begin later this year.