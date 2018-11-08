Dawn Staley, Gamecocks pick up five-star commitment Thursday

Mike Gillespie,

ROCK ISLAND, ILL (WOLO) — Five-star wing Brea Beal gave herself a birthday present Thursday, officially committing to play college basketball for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks.

Beal, 6-0 wing, out of Rock Island HS (IL) is ranked #13 in the 2019 class by espnW, which gives USC its second 2019 commitment (Zia Cooke, out of Toledo Rogers High School).

Beal averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds and three steals/assists per game last season.

She chose USC over Louisville, Michigan, Duke, and Illinois.

 

