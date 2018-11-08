FBI looking for car with SC tags in connection to missing 13yo NC girl

Lumberton, N.C. (CNN) – The search for a missing 13-year-old girl from North Carolina is underway after she was seen being abducted outside her home.

After talking to a witness, investigators say Hania Aguilar was taken by someone dressed in all black wearing a yellow bandana over their face.

Investigators say they are now focused on a 2002 green Ford Expedition with the South Carolina tag of NWS-984.

The FBI is offering a 15 thousand dollar reward for information leading them to Hania Aguilar.