USC defensive starter doubtful for Saturday’s game against Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp announced during his call-in show Thursday night that linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams is “doubtful” for Saturday’s game against the Gators in the Swamp.

Allen-Williams injured his ankle last Saturday during the fourth quarter of the Gamecocks’ win over Ole Miss, but Muschamp said earlier this week the fifth-year senior has enough experience he can play Saturday without practicing before the game.

Muschamp also said running back Rico Dowdle is not yet at full speed, but he expects Ty’Son Williams and AJ Turner to play Saturday.