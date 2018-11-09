CPD releases photos of wanted suspect in connection with sexual assault

Alondra De La Rosa,

Courtesy CPD

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department has released images of the man in connection with a sexual assault on Elmwood on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black male possibly between 45-50 years-old, approximately 6’0 tall and possibly weighing 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, with a white and blue knit cap with orange and red trim with gray shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

Two arrested after dogs found neglected, emaciated...
SCANA Rate hearing Live update
7th suspect in connection with deadly home invasio...
Senator Lindsey Graham tells ABC Columbia ‘I...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android