CPD releases photos of wanted suspect in connection with sexual assault

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department has released images of the man in connection with a sexual assault on Elmwood on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black male possibly between 45-50 years-old, approximately 6’0 tall and possibly weighing 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, with a white and blue knit cap with orange and red trim with gray shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC