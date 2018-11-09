Gamecocks Men’s and Women’s Dual Final Four Bobblehead Unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wi., – Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating the University of South Carolina’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams’ remarkable 2017 seasons. The bobblehead features South Carolina’s mascot, Cocky, standing on a replica basketball court holding the women’s 2017 National Championship trophy. The Men’s Final Four and Women’s National Championship banners are behind Cocky and two replica Final Four rings are on the base.

The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 1,000, are available exclusively in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads are $45 each with a flat rate shipping cost of $8 and are in stock now. The bobbleheads are officially licensed and were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.

Both South Carolina teams had outstanding runs through the NCAA Tournament in 2017. The women’s squad captured the national championship defeating Stanford in the Final Four National Semifinal Game and Mississippi State in the National Championship Game to earn the school’s first Women’s Basketball National Championship. The men’s team made an improbable run to the Final Four before falling to Gonzaga in the National Semifinal Game.

“These bobbleheads are the perfect way for South Carolina fans to commemorate the school’s tremendous 2017 Final Four seasons that no USC fan will forget,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “These will be a cherished collectible for all South Carolina fans that bring back great memories of the 2017 seasons.”