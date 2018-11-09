SCETV celebrates 60 years with Diamond Jubilee event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join the South Carolina Education Television team to celebrate their 60th anniversary this Sunday at the Diamond Jubilee.

The Diamond Jubilee starts November 11th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1041 George Rogers Boulevard.

This event is free to the public with plenty of food and drinks for the family.

SCETV officials say adults can meet Walter Edgar of Walter Edgar’s Journal and Rudy Mancke of Nature Notes among other SCETV celebrities.

Kids have the opportunity to play in the Kids Zone and meet famous PBS Kids characters like Daniel Tiger.

For more information, visit scetv.org.