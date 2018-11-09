Want to take a ride with Live PD?

The first in a series of Women's Day events offers an opportunity to take a national TV ride along

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– Women’s Day 2019 is March 8, however, a series of events are planned in the community lead up to it.

The kick-off event for the group Faith Intensified Glorifying Him Together (F.I.G.H.T.) is planned for Saturday night at the Bookland Health and Wellness Center. The event, which starts at 4:00 PM includes a silent auction where the highest bidder will enjoy a ride along with several of the Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies who appear on Live PD.

According to Tre Tailor, tickets for the event start at $5.00 and you can purchase tickets and learn more HERE.