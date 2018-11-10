City of Columbia’s Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Honoring those who fought for our freedom, that’s the goal of the City of Columbia’s annual Veterans Day parade.

According to the city, it’s one of the Southeast’s largest Veterans Day Parades and it will take place on Monday, November 12.

The Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Sumter street, and travel along Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.

This year’s grand marshals will be The Military Order of the Purple Heart, say organizers.