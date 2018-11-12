Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Millwood Ave

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Millwood Avenue late Monday night.

According to their Twitter account, two suspects broke into the store at 1500 North Millwood Ave. and stole cash a little before 10 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

