Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Millwood Ave

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Millwood Avenue late Monday night.

According to their Twitter account, two suspects broke into the store at 1500 North Millwood Ave. and stole cash a little before 10 p.m.

#CPDInvestigates: Armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 1500 North Millwood Avenue. It’s been reported that 2 suspects entered the store & stole $ shortly before 10PM. Investigators are headed to the scene. Call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/tips. pic.twitter.com/l1jD6B88R5 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 13, 2018

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC