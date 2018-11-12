City of Columbia accepts applications for MLK Scholarship

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is accepting nominations for the 20-19 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards.

In order to apply nominees must be 18 years old or younger with at least a 2.0 GPA.

The winners will be announced at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday January 15th at MLK park. If you know someone who would like to apply you can do by going to the application here:

https://columbiasc.gov/headlines/10-29-2018/Dream-Keeper-Scholarshipawards

All applications must be postmarked no later that Friday November 16th, 2018.