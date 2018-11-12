Columbia Police search for suspect in home invasion

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a man they say stole from a residence on Waccamaw Avenue.

Police say the man broke into a home on the 600 block of Waccamaw Avenue, stole money and fled the residence.

The victim was in bed at the time of the break in and chased the suspect while on the phone with the police.

Authorities said the victim chased the suspect up to two miles before he got away.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call Crime toppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

