Columbia Police still search for suspect in criminal sexual conduct case

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – As of Monday, Nov. 12, police continue to search for the suspect accused of criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators said they responded to a call of a female in distress on Nov. 3. They said the victim was partially dressed and being choked by a male suspect, who ran off when authorities arrived.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.