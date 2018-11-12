Second suspect in attempted Sumter murder turned himself into deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say a second suspect involved in an attempted murder incident in October, turned himself in November 10th.

Authorities say Aqueme Demond Randolph, 31, surrendered without incident.

Randolph had been sought in connection with an October 1, 2018 shooting on the 1880 block of Riverbirch Dr.

According to reports, Randolph fired a weapon into a group of individuals, striking one victim, 18, in the stomach.

Investigators say the victim is still recovering at this time.

Another suspect, Byron Deshawn Lyons, 25, surrendered to authorities October 4th.

Aqueme Demond Randolph, 31, turned himself into authorities on Nov. 10th for an October shooting that injured one teenager. Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office

Sumter County Deputies charged Byron Lyons for attempted murder. Sumter County Sheriff's Office



He’s being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Both defendants have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of weapon during a

violent crime.

In addition, Lyons faces two counts of criminal conspiracy.