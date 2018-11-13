Camp Fire is now the Deadliest Wildfire on Record in California
The death toll in California’s Camp fire is now at 42 – making it the deadliest in California’s history. With several hundred people still listed as missing, the number of fatalities is expected to rise. Currently search teams using cadaver dogs to go through the rubble to find more victims. Specific numbers on lost homes are still being counted, but the latest estimate is that at least 6700 homes are completely burned to the ground.