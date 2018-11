City of Columbia leaders want to hear from citizens about future growth

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – As part of the city of Columbia’s 10 year plan, Envision Columbia, leaders hosted a lunch inviting the public to give their input.

At Tuesday’s Lunch with a Planner, the discussion included policies, programs and investments in the city. Leaders said they hope the information will help them create a blueprint for the city’s future.

The Lunch with a Planner series is a 12 to 18-month effort.