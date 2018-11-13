CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

Associated Press,

NEW YORK (AP) – CNN is suing the Trump administration, demanding that correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials to cover the White House be returned.

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2018 file photo, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta does a stand up before the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Donald Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The administration revoked them last week following President Trump’s contentious news conference, where Acosta refused to give up a microphone when the president said he didn’t want to hear anything more from him.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., District Court. CNN claims the revocation of Acosta’s press pass violates the constitutional rights to freedom on the press and due process. CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

There was no immediate comment from the administration.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Protestors gather outside of State House in suppor...
Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over program’s na...
Pres. Trump says he plans to end birthright citize...
Kanye set to visit the White House

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android