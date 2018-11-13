CPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at Subway
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released surveilance images of the suspect in an armed robbery at the Subway on Garner’s Ferry Road.
According to Twitter, the robbery took place a just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident. CPD continues to investigate.
#Crimestoppers | #CPDInvestigates: Armed robbery at the Subway restaurant at 7523 Garners Ferry Road a short time ago. We’re working to gather more information about what happened. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/TkgRcq1vSe
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 13, 2018