CPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at Subway

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released surveilance images of the suspect in an armed robbery at the Subway on Garner’s Ferry Road.

According to Twitter, the robbery took place a just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident. CPD continues to investigate.

