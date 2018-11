Injury Report: Gamecocks lose another safety for Chattanooga game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp announced Tuesday redshirt safety Jaylin Dickerson will be out for this Saturday’s game against Chattanooga. Dickerson hurt his hamstring against Florida last weekend.

The news comes after two safeties (Jamyest williams and Javon Charleston) were ruled out for the season with shoulder injuries.

Muschamp also said defensive end Aaron Sterling will probably be out with a knee injury.