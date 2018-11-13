South Carolina man gets life sentence in fatal home invasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a man during a home invasion nearly two years ago.

Authorities say Joseph Lamar Brown Jr., 20, will serve life in prison for murder during a 2016 botched robbery. Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office

News outlets reported that 20-year-old Joseph Lamar Brown Jr. of Summerville was convicted late last week of murder and other charges in the 2016 death of 46-year-old John Pritchard during a botched robbery attempt at his home in Lincolnville.

Brown was arrested in January 2017.

Prosecutors said Brown shot Pritchard in the neck after he tried to defend himself when Brown entered Pritchard’s home and demanded cash.

Prosecutors said Brown knew Pritchard had recently received a large cash settlement after a car crash.

Brown was tried this summer, but a judge declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

