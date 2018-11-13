The State Christmas tree has arrived marking the start of the holiday season

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News was on site when the State Christmas tree was brought in by a flatbed truck to the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House.

It’s an annual tradition that marks the beginning of the Holiday season here in the Midlands.

While the tree has been erected, it won’t be decorated for several days. When it is, visitors and residents will have the chance to gaze up at the 35 foot tall Sheared Concolor Fir, also known as a white fir. This year’s tree comes to Columbia from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm out of Maryland.

Decorating this Fir is not the same as decorating your family Christmas tree, if you put them up in your home. SCE&G has to be called in to help string more than 13 thousand LED lights and 900 ornaments. You will begin seeing that process within the next few days. As for seeing the tree light up Main street, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

The tree will remain dormant until The 52nd Annual Governor’s Carolighting set for Monday November 26th at 7PM, immediately following a Christmas themed entertainment and a countdown to the lighting of this year’s tree.