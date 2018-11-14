Brea Beal signs with South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Brea Beal (pronounced BREE-uh BEEL) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The Rock Island, Ill., native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019-20 academic year.

“Brea is the ultimate competitor,” Staley said. “She will impact the game in a variety of ways. She can stretch the floor with her 3-point shot, attack the basket with her size and strength and has a midrange game to complement them. Her parents and her hometown have shaped her character, allowing her to be a great builder of our culture. Gamecock Nation will love her size at the wing and her no quit mentality.”

At 6-0, Beal is the No. 3 wing player in the 2019 class and No. 13 in the class overall, according to ESPN. She has twice earned Ms. Basketball honors in Illinois (2017, 2018) and is a three-time 3A/4A all-state selection. Beal averaged 21.9 points and 10.2 rebounds as a junior and helped her Rock Island team to a 24-8 record and a spot in the state semifinals. She took part in the USA Basketball U18 National Team Trials in May.

Beal is the first signee of Staley’s 2019 class.

