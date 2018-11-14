Dawn Staley picks up another five-star commit, who can dunk

Dawn Staley just picked up her third five-star rated recruit for the class of 2019… in the past two weeks.

Laeticia Amihere is the 10th-ranked recruit in the class and announced Wednesday she’d be signing with the Gamecocks.

The Ontario native gained attention back in 2017 for dunking in a game.

Amihere competed at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup against Tyasha Harris and averaged 11.7 points per game.

Her commitment fives USC’s class four players, including Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Olivia Thompson.