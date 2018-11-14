Domino’s to open new processing facility in Lexington County creating 75 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Domino’s is set to open a new processing facility in Lexington County, creating 75 jobs. The Governor’s office made the announcement Wednesday.

According to officials, the new 67,000-square-foot facility will be located in West Columbia.

In a release, the company plans to construct a new, processing facility to supply dough, as well as other ingredients and supplies, to its regional franchise stores. Expected to come online in the second quarter of 2020, hiring is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement about the new facility, “We’re excited to welcome an industry leader like Domino’s to South Carolina as they set up their new processing facility. Our state is known the world over as a state that can get any job done, and this announcement is just further proof of that.”

According to officials, hiring is expected to begin in the later part of 2019.