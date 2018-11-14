FBI raises reward in case of kidnapped North Carolina teen

Associated Press,

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has raised its reward for information in the case of a missing North Carolina teenager who was kidnapped outside her home.

The #FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for info that leads to the location of Hania Noelia Aguilar or to the arrest & conviction of the person responsible for her kidnapping. @FBI

Agent Andy de la Roche told a news conference Tuesday that the agency is raising its reward to $25,000 for information on the disappearance of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

The state of North Carolina is already offering a $5,000 reward.

De la Roche said the agency wants either information leading to the girl’s whereabouts, or for information leading to the people responsible for Aguilar’s disappearance.

Relatives and police say the eighth-grader went outside on Nov. 5 in Lumberton to start a relative’s vehicle when a man forced her into an SUV.

The SUV was found three days later in Lumberton.

