WATCH: Ridge View center signs with Georgetown Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Ridge View center Malcolm Wilson wasted no time signing his name to play for the Georgetown Hoyas.

Surrounded by family and friends, Wilson, a three-star rated center for the class of 2019, officially signed with Georgetown Wednesday at Ridge View High School.

“It means a lot. I had a lot of coaches, family and friends come to watch,” said Wilson. “It was really nice to have support in my decision, so it’s a blessed day.”

Wilson picked the Hoyas over Clemson and Rice.