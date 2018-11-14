WATCH: Ridge View center signs with Georgetown Wednesday

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Ridge View center Malcolm Wilson wasted no time signing his name to play for the Georgetown Hoyas.

Surrounded by family and friends, Wilson, a three-star rated center for the class of 2019, officially signed with Georgetown Wednesday at Ridge View High School.

“It means a lot. I had a lot of coaches, family and friends come to watch,” said Wilson. “It was really nice to have support in my decision, so it’s a blessed day.”

Wilson picked the Hoyas over Clemson and Rice.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Etienne selected as Doak Walker Award semifinalist
Dawn Staley picks up another five-star commit, who...
Brea Beal signs with South Carolina
Erskine College names first head football coach si...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android