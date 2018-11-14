UofSC Coach Dawn Staley gives Grandparents a slam dunk

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —USC Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley took a time out Wednesday morning to recognize grandparents. You know, the ones who raised the parents who raised you, but often times don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Earlier today Staley teamed up with Well-Care of South Carolina, a Government sponsored management care service to provide a meal for area grandparents at Brookland Baptist Church.

Coach Staley says the role grandparents play in the life of a child cannot be underestimated.
According to Well-Care there are approximately 70 million grandparents in the United States.

