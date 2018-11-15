Augusta Road is still closed after fatal early morning accident

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington police say a fatal collision with injuries has Augusta Road shut down this morning.

Police say the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is currently on the scene.

Officials say the Lexington Transportation Department is making adjustments to signal lights on North Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. to assist with traffic flow caused by the detours.

Investigators say the accident happened on Augusta Road/U-S 1 at Morgan Drive after 7 a.m. and 4 vehicles were involved.

The following detours will be in place for several hours:

  • US-1 inbound is detoured to I-20
  • Main Street outbound detoured to North Lake Drive/SC-6
  • South Lake Drive inbound detoured to Gibson Road to US-1

    • Officers say they will begin detouring outbound traffic onto Harmon Street.

    Local traffic on US-1, between Lake Drive to Stoneridge Drive, will be allowed access to residences and businesses.

    Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

    Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
    Tags: ,
    Share

    Related

    Lexington County hosts 2018 Veterans Day parade th...
    Women wanted for shoplifting Walmart on Sunset Bou...
    Update: Lexington police arrest suspected gunman i...
    Update: Lexington Police say all lanes on Columbia...

    To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android