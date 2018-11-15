Augusta Road is still closed after fatal early morning accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington police say a fatal collision with injuries has Augusta Road shut down this morning.

Police say the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is currently on the scene.

Officials say the Lexington Transportation Department is making adjustments to signal lights on North Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. to assist with traffic flow caused by the detours.

Investigators say the accident happened on Augusta Road/U-S 1 at Morgan Drive after 7 a.m. and 4 vehicles were involved.

The following detours will be in place for several hours:

US-1 inbound is detoured to I-20

Main Street outbound detoured to North Lake Drive/SC-6

South Lake Drive inbound detoured to Gibson Road to US-1

Officers say they will begin detouring outbound traffic onto Harmon Street.

Lexington police and Coroner's Office are on the scene of the fatal accident on Augusta Rd. Lexington Police Dept.

Lexington Police Dept. says Augusta Road is shut down due to a fatal accident. Lexington Police Dept.



Local traffic on US-1, between Lake Drive to Stoneridge Drive, will be allowed access to residences and businesses.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

TRAFFIC UPDATE – Due to a fatality collision on Augusta Road/US-1, the @TownLexingtonSC Transportation Department making adjustments to signal lights on North Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. to assist with traffic flow caused by the detours. pic.twitter.com/1SXVFZ8W5J — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 15, 2018