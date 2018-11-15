City of Columbia Unveils official City Ornament

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Each year, the City of Columbia unveils the Babcock Center Foundation‘s “Ornament of Opportunity” and proclaims the ornament the “Official City Ornament.”

On Thursday, the 2018 City ornament was officially unveiled at City Hall.

This year’s decoration features ‘The Hangar’ at Owens Field Airport. Proceeds from the sale of the ornament benefit the babcock center.

If you would like to take one of the ornaments home, they are on sale for $15 at the Babcock center and the Columbia Visitor’s center.