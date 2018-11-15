New law requires mopeds to register with DMV or get a ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– New laws require moped drivers to register their vehicle with the DMV. Mopeds without the new license plates could get tickets for hundreds of dollars. Drivers can receive a ticket starting Nov. 19 for $200 or more for not having a license plate on your moped.

Mopeds are a popular mode of transportation for USC students around town because they do not need insurance and you don’t pay property taxes on them.

“If you’re commuting in downtown Columbia you’re going to come across mopeds,” Sgt. Bob Uhall said, with the Columbia Police Department

A new law says you have to register your moped with the DMV, otherwise, you could end up with the blue lights behind you.

“If law enforcement sees you and your moped isn’t registered, more than likely you’re going to be stopped,” Highway patrolman David Jones said. Registering your moped and getting the proper license plates costs $10 every two years. If you choose not to, it could end up being an expensive ride.

“Citations of the various law changes can be upwards of 200 dollars. Plus court costs, fees, and assessments which typically get in the range of 445 dollars,” Sgt. Uhall said. “Went around town today and looked around… didn’t see many moped license plates on vehicles, so that’s been a little concerning.”

Mopeds can only drive in the far right lane, unless they are making a left turn or it is unsafe to be in that lane. Drivers will also need to have a valid driver’s license or a Class G moped drivers license at all times, and for those under 21 years-old you have to have a helmet to ride.

“Dress for the slide, not for the ride. Meaning helmet. Daytime- bright clothing. Nighttime, bright, retroreflective clothing so you can be seen,” Uhall said.

“A lot of fatalities occurs on mopeds and motorcycles and operators weren’t wearing a helmet. So although it’s not a law, it’s our recommendation to always dress for the crash. Make sure you wear long sleeves, wear your helmet at all times. But if you’re under 21, you have to wear a helmet, that is a state law,” Trooper Jones said.

Mopeds are a great way to get around the city, but they can’t go on highways where the speed limit is more than 55.