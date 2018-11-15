Richland Library wants to help people understand what being homeless is like

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

In recognition of that, the Richland Library is asking you to spend a few moments in the life of someone who can no longer afford a home.

On Thursday, the library launched the  My Life Experience Empathy Lab, which uses virtual technology and simulation tools to see things from a new perspective.

If you’re interested in taking part, the lab will be available next Monday at the library’s main location on Assembly Street.

