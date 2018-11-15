Teenage girls charged with robbing two businesses

STEPHENS-KEALEA-REGINA (Photo: Lexington Co Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two teenage girls accused of robbing two different businesses just hours apart.

According to authorities the two teens, 17 year old Inezhia Allen and 18year old Kealea Stephens were involved in the armed robbery of the Taco Bell and Circle K Convenience store within 6 hours of each other. Sheriff Jay Koon says in both robberies the women held employees at gunpoint as they took money. No injuries were reported.

Allen was taken into custody at her Lexington County home. Authorities say Stephens turned herself in Wednesday night. Both have been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime and are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while they wait to appear in court for a bond hearing.