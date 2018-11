Vista Lights kick off Columbia’s Holiday season

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The cold weather is putting Columbia in the Christmas mood with the 33rd annual Vista Lights tradition on Thursday.

Event goers enjoyed dancing, drinks and shopping deals at venues up and down Gervais. Guests were also able to enjoy live holiday performances from local groups and watch the Vista’s tree light up.

Attendees there say its an event they look forward to going to.