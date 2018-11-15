Vista Lights set to shine bright in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will look a little more like Christmas in Columbia’s Vista. The 33rd annual Vista Lights event kicks off Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 5pm off Gervais Street.

Visitors to the annual event can enjoy performances, dancing, shopping and of plenty of holiday cheer.

The event will run from 5pm-10pm, with a tree lighting at 7pm.

Following parking information provided by Congaree Vista Guild:

Where to Park?

FREE Parking is available in the City Parking Garage behind Aloft at Washington and Lincoln Streets and in the South Carolina State Museum surface parking lot after 5 p.m. The Convention Center shuttle will run from the museum’s lot to Gadsden and Gervais Streets continuously from 5 to 10 p.m. City parking meters are FREE after 6 p.m.

The City Garage next to the Hilton on Park Street is $10 cash only due to a special event at Colonial Life Arena.