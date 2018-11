WATCH: Trae Hannibal makes it official, signing with the Gamecocks

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — Trae Hannibal made it official Thursday.

The three-star guard out of Hartsville signed his letter of intent with the Gamecocks at Hartsville High School in front of family and friends, formally pledging his allegiance to South Carolina.

Hannibal is a 6-2 guard who averaged nearly 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 rebounds per game last season with Hartsville.

