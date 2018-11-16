Angel Tree up in Columbiana Center, adopt an Angel and give a Midlands child a merry Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– ABC Columbia and the Salvation Army of the Midlands team up to help thousands of families have wonderful Christmases. The Angel Tree is up at Columbiana Center out on Harbison so people can go pick out an Angel to sponsor.

Sarah Newcomb works with the Salvation Army and knows how meaningful adopting an angel can be for hundreds of Midlands families.

“These are children who would probably not have anything under the Christmas tree if it weren’t for this program. So when you come out and adopt an angel, you are adopting a specific child in need here in the Midlands and you’re shopping for them to make their Christmas morning special and bright,” Newcomb said.

Adrienne Temple spent lots of time looking at all of the angels, making sure she picked ones that her daughter and son would have fun picking out toys for. Temple says the Angel Tree is a great way to make spirits a little brighter this holiday season.

“They have to make choices. And it’s either going to be paying a light bill, or paying for dinner, or giving Christmas to their children. And any of us could be in that position. I think about when the recession happened, it could have been anybody. And those times can happen again,” Temple said.

Temple did not just adopt one angel, she adopted five so that her whole family can get in on the fun, and feel the wonders of giving.

“Just seeing someone take 5 tags, that’s 5 kids who are going to have a special Christmas. It might seem small but that’s huge,” Newcomb said.

You do not have to sponsor five angels or even buy big extravagant gifts. Some kids have things like books, diapers, or footballs on their list.

“Get out there, pick out an angel, and show this child that this world’s a good place to be. Give them the gift of Christmas,” Leslie Gilroy said, who also works for the Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree will be out at the mall a few more weeks. Make sure you drop off the presents for your Angel at the booth by Dec. 9th. You do not have to wrap them up.