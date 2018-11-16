Orangeburg man arrested for blackmailing 30 thousand from woman

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – A man who has been blackmailing a woman for over a year, to the point of attempting to end her life, has been arrested.

Thirty-four-year-old James Michael Phillips is charged with blackmail/extortion and kidnapping after being taken into custody on Thursday Nov. 15.

According to reports, Phillips promised the victim assistance with gaining custody of her children. But once she gained custody of her children, Phillips fabricated a “gang,” which he played three different roles in over the past year.

Investigators found that Phillips demanded money to protect the victim from the violence of the gang. When she began to run out of funds, he said the gang threatened her life and the lives of her children.

Phillips also held the victim against her will, implying he had a firearm against her until she paid him an undisclosed amount, which is where the kidnapping charge comes from.

The victim attempted to take her own life on Nov. 8, and that is when investigators with OCSO became involved.

If convicted, Phillips is facing more than 30 years in prison.

During a hearing on Friday, surety bonds were set at $5,000 for the blackmail charge and $200,000 for kidnapping.

The victim was not present at the hearing and remains in the hospital.