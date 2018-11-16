Students take over State House for YMCA event

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – More than two thousand students took over the State House Friday for the YMCA’s 31st Annual Youth in Government Conference.

Organizers said the conference is an opportunity for the next generation of voters and leaders in the state to engage in the legislative process.

Some of the students say they think the real legislators could learn a thing or two from them.

The theme of this year’s conference was Democracy is not a Spectator Sport.

