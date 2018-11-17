Wofford clinches playoff berth with win over Presbyterian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — D’mauriae VanCleave took a pitch in the backfield, skirted around the left side and ran 67 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to seal Wofford’s 45-21 victory over Presbyterian in nonconference action on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers (8-3) are headed to the FCS playoffs for the third straight year with an automatic bid out of the Southern Conference.

Wofford took control in the second quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points as Lennox McAfee crashed in from the 10 and Miller Mosley passed to T.J. Lutheron a 40-yard scoring strike. Evan Suggs ran in from the 2 to give the Terriers a 28-14 halftime advantage.

Wofford forced three turnovers while amassing 456 total yards, allowing Presbyterian 346 total yards.

John Walker threw for 172 yards and two scores for Presbyterian (2-8), which finished the season with seven straight losses.