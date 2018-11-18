Carolina Routs George Washington at Hall of Fame Tip-Off, 90-55

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chris Silva scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 90-55 rout of George Washington in the consolation game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.

A.J. Lawson added 19 points and nine boards for the Gamecocks (3-2), who put the game away early against the winless Colonials (0-5).

South Carolina scored the first 18 points, capped by a 3-pointer from Tre Campbell less than 5 minutes into the game. He was 3-for-3 from behind the arc in first half.

A 3-pointer by Lawson seven minutes later pushed the lead to 40-6. The Gamecocks went into halftime up 56-18 at the half and cruised after intermission, leading by as many as 42 points.

Terry Nolan Jr. led George Washington with 13 points. The Colonials shot 28 percent from the field, including just four baskets on 27 shots in the first half, when the game was decided.

KEY STATS

> South Carolina shot 65 percent the first half, going 9-for-11 from deep with a pair of 18-0 runs

NOTABLES

> Senior Chris Silva had his best game of the young season, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of 2018-19 (17th career)

> The senior from Libreville, Gabon went 7-for-10 from the field, knocking down a pair of 3s (career-high)

> Freshman guard A.J. Lawson continued his solid play, scoring 19 points thanks to an efficient 7-for-9 shooting effort

> The Toronto, Canada, native also had nine rebounds and five assists in a team-high 32 minutes – he was named to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith Bracket All-Tournament Team for his play

> Freshman point guard T.J. Moss followed his first career double-figure outing with 11 points, making a trio of 3s in 18 minutes off the bench

> Junior forward Maik Kotsar scored a season-high 12 points

> Eight different Gamecocks scored today against the Colonials, with seven players scoring eight points or more

> Carolina out-rebounded George Washington, 48-32, with a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint

> The Gamecocks’ 38-point halftime lead was the team’s largest since leading Lander by 37 on Dec. 27, 2016

UP NEXT

Carolina has the next week off over the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to action at home vs. Wofford on Nov. 26. The game will tip at 7 p.m. ET and be televised on the SEC Network+.